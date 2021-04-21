Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.99 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $147.58 or 0.00278313 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $9.99 billion and $1.63 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.56 or 0.01029609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.00650270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,787.76 or 0.99548842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00187472 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 67,659,474 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.