Financial Analysis: United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) versus Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get United Community Banks alerts:

This table compares United Community Banks and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $657.42 million 4.22 $185.72 million $2.38 13.44 Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 2.93 $33.88 million $2.01 11.10

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Community Banks and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 2 0 2.50 Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential downside of 30.06%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 22.36% 9.20% 1.08% Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14%

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. United Community Banks pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Civista Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits. The company also offers investment products; wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities; reinsurance on a property insurance contract; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other financial services. It serves individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations. The company operates through 193 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida markets. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.