Financial Contrast: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) vs. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.72%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.84 $13.63 million $1.68 11.26 Cincinnati Bancorp $11.48 million 3.50 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95% Cincinnati Bancorp 11.48% 5.06% 0.76%

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

