Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Finnair Oyj stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

