Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Finnair Oyj stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75. Finnair Oyj has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
