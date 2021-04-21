First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $830.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.01. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.