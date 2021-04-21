First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $830.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.01. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $303.18 and a twelve month high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,553,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit