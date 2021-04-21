First Command Bank Has $173,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.4% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $101,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.26. 25,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

