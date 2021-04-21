First Command Bank Has $691,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 298,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

