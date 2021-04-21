First Command Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 211,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,299,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

