First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in First Foundation by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

