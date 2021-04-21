First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $53.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $49.96 and last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

