First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of FMBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

