First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of FMBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.
