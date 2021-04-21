First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

