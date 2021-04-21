First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $31,000 in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

