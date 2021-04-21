First Midwest Bank Trust Division Invests $31,000 in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit