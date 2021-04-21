First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

