First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Eight Capital

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.12.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.19 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$31.57. The company has a market cap of C$18.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.66.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.26%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

