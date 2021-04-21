First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after buying an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

