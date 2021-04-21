FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

FCFS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

