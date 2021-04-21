Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Fisker stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,353,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,719. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $16,115,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Analyst Recommendations for Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit