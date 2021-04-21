Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Fisker stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,353,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,719. Fisker has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $16,115,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

