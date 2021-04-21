Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 1,118,239 shares traded.

FCUUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.78.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

