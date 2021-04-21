Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is David J Yvars Group’s 4th Largest Position

David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 6.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Five Below were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $69,000.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

