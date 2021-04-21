Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12-month low of $87.77 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -325.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Five9 by 27.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.