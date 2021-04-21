flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $129.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $129.17.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides solutions and services in the areas of finance and financial technology for financial service providers in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, brokerage account management, and other banking products and services.

