flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $129.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $129.17.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
