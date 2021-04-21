FLO (FLO) Market Cap Achieves $12.69 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. FLO has a total market cap of $12.69 million and $73,116.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

