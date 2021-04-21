Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. TheStreet raised Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 41,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,651 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.