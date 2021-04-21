Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.