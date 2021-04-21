Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%.

Shares of FOR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Forestar Group has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

