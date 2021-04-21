Fortis (TSE:FTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.86

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.86 and traded as high as C$55.26. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 2,774,278 shares traded.

FTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The stock has a market cap of C$26.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

