Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.86

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.86 and traded as high as C$55.26. Fortis shares last traded at C$55.26, with a volume of 2,774,278 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.87.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.52%.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

