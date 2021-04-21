Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Trading Up 1%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 3,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 81,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III operates as a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.