Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

FOJCY opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.