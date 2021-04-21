Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

