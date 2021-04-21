Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.