Foster Group Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 863,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,418,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

