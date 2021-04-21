Foster Group Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.58. 5,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,620. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

