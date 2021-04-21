Foster Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 1,443,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

