Foster Group Inc. Sells 1,868 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 598,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.