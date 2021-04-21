Foster Group Inc. Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

