FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

