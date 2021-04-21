Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $159.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.77.

NYSE:FNV opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.18.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

