Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
FT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,466. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.
About Franklin Universal Trust
