Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

