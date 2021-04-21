Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -398.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

