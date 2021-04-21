Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 28,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

