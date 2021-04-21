Friendz (FDZ) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $67,612.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00067848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00675277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.56 or 0.07238377 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.