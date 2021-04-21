Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 1,058,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,369. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

