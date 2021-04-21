Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 6.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.80 and last traded at $126.87. 196,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,935,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.24.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.16.

The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $2,382,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

