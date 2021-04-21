Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BOCOM International began coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.16.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $136.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $204.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

