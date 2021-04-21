FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Cormark

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

