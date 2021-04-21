FY2021 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

