FY2021 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $87.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

