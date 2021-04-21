FY2021 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter.
OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $87.56.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.
